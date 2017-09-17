APC Alleges PDP Plans to Massively Rig Enugu LGA Polls

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu state chapter of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) says it has uncovered plans by the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to rig the November 4, local government council election in the state.

It however, cautioned the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC) to resist the temptation to collude with PDP in the state to rig or manipulate the poll.

According to the party, it has also uncovered plots by ENSIEC to send voting materials late to APC strongholds so that the electorate would be frustrated.

The Enugu State Publicity Secretary of APC, Mrs. Kate Ofor, who made the allegations in a statement released in Enugu at the weekend vowed that her party would seriously resist any attempt to distort free and fair polls.

She advised ENSIEC not to send election materials to local government areas in the state where the caretaker chairmen appointed by the PDP-led government would switch the original with fake materials in order to write results in favour of PDP candidates.

The statement reads: “All Progressives Congress therefore, advises that election materials should be sent to the polling centres directly from ENSIEC local government offices on time,” she said.

Mrs. Ofor also accused PDP of intent to rig the election, saying that they intend to use the local government caretaker chairmen to execute the rigging.

She alleged that aside most of the ENSIEC commissioners being PDP card carrying members, the electoral body intends to recruit allies of PDP as adhoc staff “who will distort the results even at the polls as they are not ready to advertise, and train the adhoc staff”.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of ENSIEC, Amaka Agbo dismissed the allegation of any plan to rig the election in favour of any party.

She said that such allegations were to be expected but the Commission would do her best to deliver free and fair election.

In his reaction, PDP state secretary, Cletus Akalusi said his party would address every allegation against her at the appointed time, which would be after the party’s primaries.

