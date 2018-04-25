APC Chairmanship: Buhari’s Endorsement of Oshiomhole Not Imposition -Kano Governor

Photo: Kano Governor, Umar Ganduje

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Kano state governor, Umar Ganduje has defended President Muhammadu Buhari’s endorsement of former Edo governor Adams Oshiomhole as the APC National Chairman saying his comment is not an imposition adding that Buhari being undemocratic does not arise.

Speaking to newsmen on Wednesday, the governor argued that “Buhari’s choice on who becomes the APC next national chairman is his personal opinion in which he is entitled to.

Recall that on Tuesday Buhari at a meeting in Abuja urged APC governors to support the candidacy of Adams Oshiomhole.

“Mr President’s opinion is not constitutional and it is not a non-constitutional opinion as well. He just voiced out his thought which will serve as a guideline to some and otherwise to others. There is what we call guided democracy and we regard what Mr President said as such.” He stated.

Barring any last-minute change, the elective National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is to hold on Monday, May 15, 2018.

