APC Chieftain Blasts Ekweremadu for Criticising Buhari’s Economic Policy

By Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

ENUGU, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A chieftain of the ruling All progressives congress APC from Enugu state and Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON) Mr. Osita Okechukwu, has decried Nigeria’s Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu over his recent comments on President Muhammadu Buhari’s alleged poor handling of the nation’s economy.

Ekweremadu, who also hails from Enugu state, had in his speech during the just concluded controversial Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Elective Convention held in Abuja last Saturday raised the alarm on Nigeria’s rising debt profile under President Buhari’s led federal government.

Reacting to the comment, via a press statement made available to African Examiner on Sunday in Enugu, Okechukwu sad:, “our debt profile is rising because of the profligacy of my brother Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) co-travellers, who squandered our patrimony raked during the oil boom era.

“I am surprised that Ekweremadu who allegedly diverted the money meant for Enugu-Port Harcourt major highway to his village road and a sundry matter has the effrontery today to query President Muhammadu Buhari for borrowing interest free interest Sukuk N100 billion loan to fix Enugu-Port Harcourt, Enugu-Onitsha major highways and similar highways projects across the Federation.”

On the Deputy Senate President’s argument that in the 16 years of PDP’s administration, Nigeria became the strongest economy in Africa, the VON DG said, “I ‎am not here to discuss creative and phony accounting, which Mrs Ngozi Okonjo Iwuala posted to deceive our people.

“What am saying is that Buhari is borrowing to construct standard gauge railways, and other critical social and physical infrastructure. While the PDP government borrowed $8.3 billion for old gauge of about 1,400km Kano-Lagos, at the same time when the PDP borrowed – 2002-2005, the Chinese did Golmud-Lhasa standard gauge of higher altitude of 1,142km at $4.2 billion. This PDP in action.

“Please, kindly tell Ekweremadu that had they constructed the $23 billion 3 Greenfield Refineries which they awarded to the Chinese on May 13, 2010, Buhari won’t be borrowing to import refined petroleum products today. They should refund us siphoned public finance.”

Both Ekweemadu and Okechukwu are from same Enugu West Senatorial district of Enugu State.

In their reaction on behalf of Ekweremadu, ‎a group operating under the platform of Enugu West Peoples Forum EWPF, described the allegation against the Senator as “mischief of a frustrated and redundant man.”

According to a statement issued by its National President and former Member of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Mr. Paul Anikwe, Mr. Okechukwu not only lacked understanding of the Appropriation Act and budget implementation, but was also venting his frustration over his redundancy in a moribund government media house.

The statement made available to newsmen in Enugu read thus : “Not only did no such thing ever happen, it is also impossible for Senator Ekweremadu to divert funds meant for one project to another because the power of virement belongs to the parliament on the request by the executive arm.

“But this allegation is not surprising coming from Mr. Okechukwu, who has been a self-appointed attack dog against Senator Ekweremadu and Igbo interest in order to curry favour from the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

“Sadly, all he has got for his efforts is an appointment as the DG of a moribund government media house which nobody listens to. He was never considered fit for Minister of Information, DG of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) or Board member of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

“As a so-called APC chieftain, Okechukwu, our brother and Ekweremadu’s constituent, has never and will never be able to attract as little as a borehole to his hometown. Eke community depends on Ekweremadu for socio-economic amenities, not a loud mouth like him; and this is easily verifiable.

“As a politician, Osita Okechukwu has never and will never be able to win his polling booth, let alone a counsellorship position. He lost his polling both in the November 4, 2017 council election in Enugu in continuation of his losing streak and is therefore of no good use to his party or people.

“Ndigbo and Nigerians should disregard and indeed pity Okechukwu’s over his kindergarten propaganda as he is only trying to fill-in his redundant hours at VON”.the group stated.

