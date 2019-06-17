APC Chieftain Shot in Enugu As Party Calls For Thorough Investigation

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu state chapter of All progressive congress APC, has condemned in strong terms the shooting of its youth leader in Enugu West senatorial district, Mr. James Nwajoku, Saturday evening by unknown gunmen, calling on security agents to carry out thorough investigation on the attack with a view to unmasking perpetrators of the crime.

It said the victim, who is currently receiving medical attention at the university of Nigeria Teaching hospital, Ituku Ozalla Enugu, was shot on the head in his car yesterday evening along the Enugu Port Harcourt road by the armed bandits.

Reacting to the incident on Sunday in Enugu shortly after visiting the victim in the hospital, state chairman of the party, Dr. Ben Nwoye, urged security operatives, especially the police to ensure that “those behind the barbaric act are apprehended and brought to justice.

“We want to call on the security operatives to carry out thorough investigation on this ugly incident, because this is not the first time our members are being attacked

“If you recall, I narrowly escaped death by the whiskers sometime last year, when unknown heavily armed men invaded my Enugu residence, looking for me to be killed. They shot one of the policemen attached to me who was seriously injured by bullet, and even took away his riffle, and up till date, the gun has not been recovered or the perpetrators arrested.

“So, our party the APC, is calling on the state Commissioner of police, Mr. Suleiman Balarabe, to engineer a proper investigation into this latest attack involving the Enugu West APC youth leader, who was seriously injured ” Nwoye stated.

Our Correspondent reports that the victim, is son of former Enugu state chairman of People’s Democratic party, PDP, Chief Onyiaoha Nwajoku, now a traditional ruler in Aninri local government Area of Enugu state.

However, efforts to speak with the state police public Relations officer, PPRO Ebere Amarizu on the matter failed, as his mobile telephone number was not available as at the time of filing this report.

