APC Congress: Enugu Appeal Panel Dismisses Inconclusive Allegation

From Ignatius Okpara

ENUGU, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu State three – man All Progressives Congress (APC) local government congress appeal panel has commenced sitting in the State’s capital Enugu, with denial that the exercise which took place on Saturday in the 17 council areas of the state was inconclusive.

The Chairman of the panel Barr Ali Melon, from Plateau state alongside two other members, while briefing newsmen at the APC secretariat said they were in the state to handle official complaints that could arise from the local government non-elective congress.

“We are here to handle any matter that could arise from aggrieved members of the party. This is an opportunity the party has availed to all our members for purposes of justice and equity because we are a family.

“The information you received, about the congress election being inconclusive in Enugu state is a hearsay, we believe in fairness and equity and our doors are open, in case if there is any complain, they know the proper channel to lay it, not by sending it to the press or everybody.”

The panel Chairman said the exercise was conclusive in the state based on available records and that the panel will sit for seven days, adding that as at yesterday evening, the panel was yet to receive any official complaint from any member of the party in the state.

AFRICAN EXAMINER reports that the suspended state Vice chairman of the party, Mr. A.C Udeh, was said to be peddling rumour via text messages to some people that the congress was inconclusive.

Melon, who condemned Udeh’s action, explained that the local government congress which took place nationwide was for the purpose of electing a three man delegates from each of the local government areas, who will participate in the coming national convention of the party in Abuja later in the year.

In his remark, the Enugu State Chairman of APC, Dr. Ben Nwoye stated that the congress was free and fair, disclosing that a total of 51 delegates were elected in the 17 council areas of the state.

He added: “Some of the local governments were contentious, they had multiple candidates and those who lost being a delegate understood that in every contest like sports, there will be those who win and those who did not win.

“Again I’m grateful and happy to inform the people that APC has come to stay in Enugu state and we are well rooted in all the 17 local governments and we are also well rooted in all the 260 wards, so we are looking forward to engaging the ruling party, PDP in the state whenever they decide to announce the date for the local government election,” Nwoye said. Ends

While thanking all stakeholders and supporters of the party for the successful congress, the chairman, described APC as a party of due process.

