APC Congress: Nwoye Emerges Enugu Sole Chairmanship Aspirant

From Ignatius Okpara

ENUGU NIGERIA, (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ahead of Saturday’s State Congress of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) the Chairmen of the party in the 17 council areas of Enugu state and other stakeholders of the party, on Wednesday adopted the incumbent State Chairman, Dr. Ben Nwoye as their sole candidate for the chairmanship position.

The local government chairmen of the party equally endorsed the entire members of the state working committee SWC for second term in office.

Our Correspondent reports that the adoption and endorsement was sequel to the formal declaration of Dr. Nwoye to seek re-election for a second term, in an event where he presented his scorecard to the party faithful

Leading the local government chairmen in the endorsement at the state secretariat of the party, the coordinating chairman of APC local government chairmen and chairman of APC in Oji River council area, Mr. Benson Ifeanyichukwu Eze, said without Nwoye, APC would have gone under in the state a long time ago.

He alleged that some people were planted to distract Nwoye so as to prevent him from achieving his objective of turning Enugu state from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) state, to APC state.

According to Eze, “We the chairmen of APC in the 17 local government areas of Enugu state hereby adopt Dr. Ben Nwoye as our sole candidate for chairmanship of APC in Enugu state come Saturday May 19, 2018,” he said.

All the chairmen of the party in the local government areas who took turn to speak, similarly threw their weight behind Nwoye and his state working committee members, even as they declared that there was no vacancy in the state working committee positions.

In his remarks, the Chairman of Nkanu West local government Mr. Sunday Eze, said members of the party and other stakeholders in his council will vote 100 percent for Nwoye, describing his second term as “a mission of consolidation”.

Speaking after his formal declaration, Dr. Nwoye used the ceremony to officially present his scorecard to the party members, including attracting former PDP big wigs as well as over 295, 000 fresh members into the party during a membership drive in 2017 alone.

He named the new former PDP big politicians to include; the immediate former Governor of the State, Barr. Sullivan Chime; former Senate President, Ken Nnamani; former governor of old Anambra state, Sen Jim Nwobodo; immediate former Speaker of the state Assembly, Rt. Hon. Eugene Odoh, business tycoon, Emperor Baywood Chris-Ibe; former national secretary of PDP, Mr. Rex Onyeabor and former guber candidate, Chief Gbazuagu Nweke Gbazuagu, amongst others.

Nwoye alleged that two persons who have been using the social media to announce their interest in the chairmanship position, including former state secretary of PDP, Barr. Steve Orurua and former Commissioner for lands, Chief Okey Ogbodo, both from Enugu South local government area, were not registered members of the party.

The Chairman, specifically accused Ogbodo of fraudulently smuggling his name into the ward register of the party by deleting another persons name as No. 11; saying that the matter had been reported to the police for investigation and punishment.

When contacted, Chief Ogbodo denied the allegation.

