APC Congress: Nwoye Re-elected as Enugu chairman

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu state chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has re-elected Dr. Ben Nwoye as its chairman.

He was given the fresh mandate on Sunday during the party’s rescheduled State congress held at the indoor sports Hall of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu, South-East Nigeria.

The congress, which was observed by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC was supervised by the 5-man Enugu state APC congress committee led by Mr. Charles Brown.

Other members of the committee who were sent from the APC headquarters are, Akeem, Tina Okoi, Akaya Jonathan and Udezie Chigozie, members.

Mr. Brown had in his remarks commended the party members for their peaceful conduct throughout the exercise.

The exercise, which took place across the 36 States of Nigeria, and the federal capital territory FCT, Abuja, was disrupted midway into the accreditation of delegates on Saturday, when the Foreign Affairs Minister, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, stormed venue of the exercise with scores of thugs who chased away everyone including chieftains of the party in the state.

Among notable APC stalwarts in the state that were chased away from the hall were, ex- Senate president, Chief Ken Nnamani, immediate past governor of Enugu state, Barrister Sullivan Chime, National Vice chairman of the party in the South East, Chief Emma Enukwu, Director General of Voice of Nigeria, VON, Mr. Osita Okechukwu, state chairman, Dr. Ben Nwoye

Also chased away on Saturday were, members of the congress committee, INEC officials, APC major Financier, Emperor Baywood Ibe, former Military Governor of Gombe state, Group Captain Joe Orji, among others.

However, as a result of the incident, the exercise was rescheduled for Sunday morning.

Our correspondent, who covered the rescheduled congress, reports that the exercise which was peaceful, also saw to the election of other members of the State Working Committee.

Those elected are, Mr. Chikwado Chukwunta, Deputy chairman, Robert Eze, Secretary, Oby Nwofor, Women leader, Chuks Adibe, treasurer, Mrs. Kate Offor, publicity Secretary.

All the party chieftains, including the South East National Vice chairman, Emma Eneukwu, who spoke at the congress, had condemned in strong terms the action of the Foreign Affairs minister on Saturday, describing it as shameful and uncivilised.

They however, applauded members of the party for not taking laws into their hands despite the high level of provocation.

Dr. Nwoye, in his acceptance speech, had thanked members of the party for the confidence reposed on him, saying ” i thank you all for your time and sacrifice, we are all winners and champions of democracy.

He promised to use his 2nd term in office to consolidate on achievements recorded during his first tenure.

Please follow and like us: