APC Convention: Police Deploy 5000 Officers to Monitor Exercise

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Police Force has deployed a total of 5,000 personnel comprising, the Police Mobile Force (PMF), the Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) and Special Protection Unit (SPU) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) national convention scheduled for Saturday, June 23, 2018 in Abuja.

The Force Spokesman, Acting DCP Jimoh Moshood, in a statement issued Friday in Abuja confirmed that the Force also deployed operatives of the Explosive Ordinance Department (EOD), the Police Mounted Troop, Dog Section (K9), the Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (FCIID), the Police Air-wing and the Force Armament Unit

The Inspector-General of Police IGP, Mr. Ibrahim Idris according to Moshood had directed the implementation of the arrangement to ensure a secured and hitch-free convention.

He added that the police air-wing and the Force Armament Unit have been deployed under the supervision of the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Department of Operations, to ensure adequate security for the accredited participants at the convention.

Mr. Moshood said the two Police Helicopters, six Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) have also been deployed for security at the convention.

“Personnel of other security and safety agencies are also being deployed to complement the force in ensuring adequate security and a hitch-free convention,” he said.

He said that only accredited delegates and party officials bearing the APC clearance/identification tags would be allowed into the venue.

“Personnel of all Security and Safety agencies deployed for the security of the convention must also wear the certified identification tag conspicuously at the venue,” he said.

The spokesman said that only one aide would be allowed to follow their principals into the venue of the convention.

“The Nigeria police force hereby warns all unauthorized individual(s) and group(s) who have no business with the convention to steer clear of the venue.

“The full weight of the law will be applied on any person or group of persons who try to disrupt the orderliness and conduct of the convention.

“The Personnel deployed are under strict instruction to be civil, polite but strict and firm in the discharge of their duties during the convention,” the Police image maker.

He specified that there would be diversion of traffic from all the routes to the Eagle Square from Ahmadu Bello Way, Shehu Shagari Way and other Roads leading to the venue of the convention.

“Road users and other members of the Public are advised to use alternative routes. The diversion of traffic will take effect from 2200Hrs of 22nd of June, 2018 till the end of the convention,” Moshood informed./NAN

