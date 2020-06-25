APC Crisis: Nigerians Mock Tinubu On Twitter as Buhari Dumps Him For Giadom







(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As the Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) splits into two factions after the court decision upheld the suspension of the former Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, as national chairman, two acting chairman have since emerged.

One of the contending chairman is Victor Gaidom and the other is former governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, who is sick but he is represented by Hilliard Eta, the party’s National Vice Chairman (South-south). It is believed that some governors and the Minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, are in support of Victor Gaidom while the National Working Committee of the party are in support of the Hilliard Eta and Ajimobi’s faction.

And in a surprising twist, President Buhari on Wednesday endorsed the chairmanship of Victor Gaidom stating that the side of the law is with the former deputy governor aspirant.

President’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu, stated this on Wednesday in his Twitter handle.

“The President has received very convincing advice on the position of the law as far as the situation in the party is concerned and has determined that the law is on the side of Victor Giadom as Acting National Chairman.

“We urge the media to stop promoting manufactured controversies and to not give any further room for mischievous interpretations of the law on this matter.

“In addition to the President, the Giadom meeting will, hopefully, be attended by our Governors and the leaders of the National Assembly.” He wrote

With these developments, Nigerians on Twitter believed that Tinubu has been left out from the political equation as former minister of aviation, Fani-Kayode, had stated that Buhari has retired Tinubu from politics.

Here are some tweets from Nigerians concerning the issue.

DEMAGOGUE PhD. senior advocat @von_Bismack writes: “APC Chairman Gaidom excludes Asiwaju Tinubu’s name from attendees of the APC Teleconference which is to hold tomorrow. God father ndi mmuó.”

Ose Anenih@ose_anenih writes: “1. Oshiomole is GONE! 2. The Edo@OfficialAPCNg Primary held by Oshiomole’s NWC faction is illegal. 3. Pastor Ize-Iyamu needs to move to another Party asap. 4. @GovernorObaseki will win the election. 5. The Cabal has moved against Tinubu. 6.

Femi Fani-Kayode@realFFK writes: “First Oshiomole is kicked out by the Court of Appeal. Then his preferred replacement, Ajimobi, falls into a coma. Then his arch rival, Giadom, is recognised by Buhari as Nat. Chairman. Conclusion: it is over for Tinubu. He has been thrown under the bus & retired from politics!”

Olusegun Adekoya@OlusegunAdekoy2 writes: “God will not let us be dragged the way they are dragging Tinubu for APC right now o… The saddest part is that he can’t say pin cos EFCC will open his file… How seasoned politicians cannot learn from history is something I cant grasp…. Cabals 3-0 Tinubu’s camp.”

Bashir Ahmad@BashirAhmaad writes: “There are some people who need to know that the National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is not a member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Party, hence, he doesn’t attend the NEC Meetings. This is very clear!”

TosinPhD @Donteewrites writes: “Massive Power Shift from Bourdillon to Ado-Ekiti…!!”

William @_SirWilliam writes: “The only people that expected Tinubu to be President. Are people that thought someone whose Supporters killed Youth Corpers and did not condemn it… Will let Starboy run the economy while he tackles Boko Haram..lmao.”

@coci writes: “Everyone with half a brain expected the dumping..”

Onitiri B. I. S @samtunu1 writes: “Tinubu gets what a sitting governor gets as life pension, N700m house in Abuja/N500m in Lagos, 6 new cars every 3 years, a blank cheque for his health and those of his household, four pensionable domestic workers, etc for ruling Lagos for a mere 8 years……. #EkoRebirthReset.”