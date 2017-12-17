APC Disowns Ugwuanyi’s Commissioner Designate, Okonkwo; Says “Not Our Member”

Photo: Enugu APC candidates for just concluded LGA elections

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

The Enugu state chapter of the opposition All progressives Congress APC, has disowned Barrister Peter Okonkwo, who was recently appointed Commissioner by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of the peoples Democratic party PDP, saying he was no longer a member of the party before the appointment.

African Examiner recalled that the name of the Commissioner designate who is an elder brother of Kenneth Okonkwo, the ace Nollywood actor and critic of Ugwuanyi’s government, was sent to the State Assembly on December 7, 2017 for screening and confirmation.

However, Speaker of the House, Chief Edward Ubosi, last Tuesday announced his confirmation by the lawmakers as a commissioner designate.

Reacting to the development weekend in Enugu, during a get together ceremony organized by the17 APC candidates in the controversial November 4th, local government area election, state chairman of the party, Dr. Ben Nwoye, said for record purposes, “Barrister Peter Okonkwko, (Ohamedike) has since left the APC, long time ago.

He disclosed that the Commissioner designate, “use to be one of us, and was a member of the APC constitution drafting sub committee during its formation, adding that he joined the party from the All progressives Grand Alliance, APGA.

According to the chairman , Okonkwo, worked openly for former president, Goodluck Jonathan and governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi during the 2015 general polls, and has never pretended over his disposition to the PDP.

“Even as a member of APC, Barrister Okonkwo was always wearing PDP uniform with Governor Ugwuanyi’s photograph boldly inscribed on it. This clarification became necessary, so that members of the public will know that the man is not a member of APC as being reported in the media.

Nwoye, who applauded the APC LGA candidates for packaging the get together, especially for the 260 Councillorship candidates, vowed that the party will not rest on its oars until it wrestles power from the PDP.

Coordinating chairman of the LGA candidates, and flag bearer of Udi council area, professor Martin Ike Muonso, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, said despite the fact that the PDP allegedly stole their mandates during the election, they are fully committed and resolute in sending the ruling party packing in 2019.

He explained that the essence of inviting all the 260 Councillorship candidates in the election under one roof, was to review the council polls, as well as encourage each other not to give up in the political fight, despite the fact that they suffered serious harassment and intimidation by alleged political thugs engaged by the ruling PDP during the council polls.

Ike Munoso , described what transpired on November 4th, 2017 in the name of local government election in the state as a “broad day political robbery by the PDP, appealing to the APC leadership in the state not to relent in assisting the party’s candidates in the election in pursuing their pending cases to a logical conclusion in the court, expressing the hope that they will get justice in the end.

He said they came together as one strong and united family to solidify and rob minds together, saying “this is the beginning of a battle that we are very sure that will win in 2019, advising the ruling PDP to better start packing its load gradually from the government house, even as he expressed the hope that they will get justice in the end.

