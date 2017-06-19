APC Enugu Slams Suspension on 5 Members Over Anti-Party Activities

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As part of measure to instil discipline amongst its members, the Enugu state chapter of the ruling All progressives Congress APC, has slammed a one year suspension each on five of its members, including the 2011 governorship candidate of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria ACN in the state, Mr. Valentine Nnadozie, over anti party activities and deliberate violation of the party’s constitution.

Announcing the development to newsmen Sunday in Enugu during a press briefing, state chairman of the party, Dr. Ben Nwoye, said the affected members were found guilty by a committee set up by the state Executive committee which was headed by Barrister Best Aroh.

“The committee after its thorough investigation, had recommended expulsion, but the leadership of the party decided to tamper justice with mercy, and commute their sanction to one year suspension each” Nwoye hinted .

He said the suspended stakeholders are among the few elements in the party that are indisposed to the admission of new members into its fold, adding that they have also been conducting themselves in all manner negative acts capable of bringing the party’s image into disrepute.

According to Nwoye , “these few elements who have been causing problem in the party, always try to make up facts where they do not exit, just recently, Nnadozie, and co, forwarded a frivolous petition to office of the Acting Secretary to the government of the federation SGF, calling for the sack f the state Exco.

“The suspended members were found guilty of violating sections of the party’s constitution, these elements are not happy with the inroad the party is making in the state, insisting that APC, remains a disciplined for progressive minds and true democrats.

The suspension is effective from June 15th 2017, those affected by this suspension are barred from participating in any and all activities f APC during the period of their suspension . for further information regarding this matter please, contact the state chairman of APC” Nwoye stated,

African Examiner reports that also in the list of the suspended members was the Deputy governorship candidate to Nnadozie in 2011, Mr. Elija Ngene , from Enugu South council area, as well as Barrister Valentine Ikpa, the Enugu East local government zonal vice chairman, who was sanctioned for one month for also violating provisions of the party’s constitutions.

Other suspended members includes. Barrister Ejike Ugwu Igboetiti council area, Okenwa Onyekachi, Uzo -Uwani LGA , Rev. Jonas Onuora. Nkanu East, Nnadozie is from Oji River council area of the state.

