APC Expels Ex-Enugu SSG, Onyemuche Over Anti-Party Activity

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The All Progressives Congress APC, has wielded its big stick on ex- Secretary to the Enugu State Government, SSG, Onyemuche Nnamani, as it announced his expulsion from the party.

He was expelled for dragging the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole led National leadership of the party as well its National vice chairman in charge of south -East zone, chief Emma Enukwu to court over the recent national convention of the party, held in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

Enugu state chairman of the party, Dr. Ben Nwoye, who made this known to newsmen on Sunday in Enugu, said the expulsion followed Nnamani’s deliberate act of contravening article 21 of the APC Constitution.

The former Enugu scribe, who is an uncle to ex- Governor Chimaroke Nnamani of the state had filed a suit before an Abuja High Court, with NO 04/ 2765/18, against the party and Enuekwu.

Onyemuche, had in the suit alleged that the South-East Vice chairman was not qualified to run for the position during the party’s last elective convention, alleging that because he neither resigned from his position nor got a waiver from the party.

But Nwoye, dismissed the claims, insisting that Chief Eneukwu got relevant waivers from the ward to the national level ahead of the national convention, just like other executive members of the party at various levels, adding that it was approved by the National Executive committee NEC under ex-national chairman, Chief John Odigie Oyegun.

According to the chairman, having violated relevant sections of the APC Constitution, which he quoted to newsmen, “this means that Onyemuche Nnamani has expelled himself from the party, by filling a case against the party and against an officer of the party.”

He said Nnamani refused to explore or exhaust all the available internal mechanisms provided by the party’s constitution for aggrieved members to seek redress .

Nwoye, alleged that “the ridiculous and frivolous suit is designed to distract the APC and weakening our party structure in Enugu state ahead of the 2019 general election by the likes of Nnamani who are working for the PDP.

“We won’t allow them, we cannot allow our party’s constitution to be toyed with by any one, because no individual is bigger than the party” the chairman declared.

Meanwhile, efforts by our Correspondent to speak with Nnamani hit the rock as he did not respond to phone calls put across to his mobile phone as at the time of this report.

Please follow and like us: