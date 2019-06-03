APC Expels Senator Marafa, Ex-Deputy Governor, Others Over Anti-Party Activities

By Mustapha Abdul Salaam

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has expelled the immediate past Deputy Governor, Ibrahim Wakkala and Senator Kabiru Marafa, over alleged anti-party activities.

Senator Marafa, an avowed critic of President Muhammadu Buhari is representing Zamfara Central senatorial zone in the 8th National Assembly (NASS).

The party which last week lost all the seats it won including Governorship, during last general elections also expelled a member representing Kauran Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Aminu Jaji.

The expulsion was contained in a statement issued Monday by the State’s Publicity Secretary, Shehu Isah, on behalf of the state chairman.

The statement explained that the decision to expel the three politicians was reached at a meeting of the State Executive Committee in Gusau, the state capital, Sunday.

The APC Spokesman cited: “The provision of Article 21 (A) ii and (D) v of the party’s constitution was activated against the three members for violation of the constitutional provision and engaging in acts inimical to the interest of the party.

“Consequently, a resolution was passed expelling all of them from the All Progressives Congress.”

Isah stressed that the provision of the section of the party constitution to recommend that any member of the party who files an action in court against the party or any of its officials without first exhausting the avenues for redress stands expelled.

He added that the constitution also said no appeal against such expulsion shall be entertained until the withdrawal of the court case.

APC via the release informed the general public that from the date of the said resolution, ‘’the aforementioned members cease to be members of the All Progressives Congress and consequently are disentitled from enjoying rights, privileges and benefits from the party’’.

Following the development, the Zamfara APC said it has communicated its decision to the party’s National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

The communication the party indicated was contained in a letter dated Monday, June 3, 2019 with the title: “Notice of expulsion from party”.

