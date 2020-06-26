APC Governors Mourn Ajimobi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has mourned the death of the former Deputy National Chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Senator Abiola Ajimobi.

PGF Chairman and Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Bagudu, in a statement issued Friday on behalf of his colleagues, (elected under the platform of the APC) said it received the news of Ajimobi’s demise with a heavy heart and gratitude to God.

The statement read in part: “We received the death of His Excellency, Sen. Abiola Ajimobi with heavy heart and gratitude to Allah (SWT) for a life well blessed.

“We, the Progressive Governors Forum, join the family, people and government of Oyo State and the nation to pray for the repose of the soul of our dear and beloved Sen. Abiola Ajimobi.

“His death is a loss to the nation and the Nigerian progressive community.

“We pray to God Almighty to grant the family the fortitude to bear this heavy loss. May Allah reward all the good work of Sen. Ajimobi, forgive his limitations and bless what he left behind.

“May the soul of Sen. Abiola Ajimobi rest in peace!”

Ajimobi, a former Governor of Oyo State, South West Nigeria died Thursday in an hospital in Lagos, due to COVID-19 complications.