APC Holds Peaceful Presidential Primaries in Rivers

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday held its Presidential Primaries across the 319 wards of Rivers in peace.

Mr Chris Finebone, Publicity Secretary of APC in Rivers, announced this in a statement in Port Harcourt.

He said that the Minister of Transportation, Mr Chibuike Amaechi was the Presidential Primaries Returning Officer for Rivers.

According to Finebone, 388,653 party members across the state voted for the only presidential aspirant of the party, President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The election was based on the direct mode of primary earlier adopted by the National Working Committee/National Executive Committee of the party.

“The exercise was witnessed by all the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Electoral Officers in the 23 councils of the state.

“Also on hand to witness the primaries were the various Divisional Police Officers,” Finebone said.

Earlier, the Rivers Presidential Returning Officer, Amaechi arrived at the APC State Secretariat before visiting some wards within the Port Harcourt metropolis and environs to see things for himself.

The Publicity Secretary disclosed that the 319-Ward Party Secretaries served as Ward Returning Officers, and the 23 LGA Secretaries of the party served as LGA Returning Officers.

He said that all hands were on deck to ensure a successful Governorship Primary scheduled for Sunday in Port Harcourt./NAN

