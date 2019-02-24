APC Leads In Ekiti National Assembly Polls

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has won two out of the three senatorial seats in Ekiti Saturday’s elections.

APC has also won two House of Representatives seats.

The Returning Officer for Ekiti South Senatorial District, Prof. Laide Lawal, on Sunday announced APC’s candidate, Mr. Dayo Adeyeye, as the winner of the election.

He said the APC flagbearer polled 77, 621 votes to defeat the current Senate Minority Leader, Sen. Biodun Olujimi of the PDP, who scored 53, 741 votes.

Similarly, the former Chief of staff to Governor Kayode Fayemi, Chief Yemi Adaramodu of the APC, was declared winner of the Ekiti South Federal Constituency seat, having polled 41, 864 votes to beat Segun Adekola of the PDP who had 25, 707 votes.

In Ekiti North Senatorial District, Prof. Fasina Sunday, the INEC Presiding Officer, declared Sen. Olubunmi Adetumbi of the APC as the winner, having scored 60, 689 votes to defeat the incumbent, Sen. Duro Faseyi of the PDP, who polled 49, 209 votes.

Sunday also declared APC’s Olanrewaju Ibrahim winner for Ekiti North II Federal Constituency seat, who scored 29,388 votes to beat Olusola Omotoso of the PDP who polled 23, 684 votes.

The third senatorial district, Ekiti Central, as well as that of the four remaining federal constituencies had not been announced as at the time of filing this report. (NAN)

