APC Lifts Suspension On Senator Shehu Sani

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has reversed the suspension slammed on Senator Shehu Sani (Kaduna central) by his ward.

The announcement to this effect was contained in a statement issued Sunday in Abuja by the party’s Acting National Publicity Secretary Mr. Yekini Nabena.

Nabena stated: “The National Secretariat has received the news of the suspension of Senator Shehu Sani by the Tudun Wada Ward Chairman and wish to clarify that the purported suspension of Distinguished Senator Shehu Sani representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District is hereby lifted and he is confirmed as a bona fide member and leader of our party.

“The Chairman Kaduna State Chapter has been directed to inform the relevant Ward and Local Government chapters appropriately and also put the necessary mechanism (in place) towards complementing the efforts of the National leadership towards ensuring lasting peace and unity in the party.”

Senator Sani and his counterpart from the Kaduna North, Suleimon Hunkuyi have been at loggerheads with the State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai.

The crisis has reached the level where the two Senators once led another faction of the party in the state and subsequently led to Hunkuyi’s defection to the opposition PDP.

Sani’s defection was recently speculated, but via a tweet, Sani debunked the report and confirmed that he was still in the ‘’broomcity’’, but promised he would inform the public about his decision.

The latest development is believed to be the outcome of the peace effort initiated by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-led NWC.

