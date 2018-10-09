APC Mocks Saraki Over Poor Performance at PDP National Convention

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The All Progressives Congress (APC) says the poor performance of the Senate President Bukola Saraki at the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Election Convention was an indication of his rejection.

Mr Yekini Nabena, the APC acting National Publicity Secretary stated this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He added that Saraki’s poor performance at the convention held in Port Harcourt was a befitting end to Sarki’s ambition.

“With a miserly 317 votes, behind Aminu Tambuwal’s 693 votes and Atiku Abubakar’s 1,532 votes, the PDP delegates have given clear indication that they are fed up with Saraki’s political style.

“When a leader cannot be trusted, cannot be relied upon, and cannot keep agreements, the people take due cognizance and records of these actions and respond with their votes at the appropriate time,” he said.

Nabena wondered how someone who emerged as President of the Senate through conspiracy with members of the opposition party and against the wishes and interests of his own party could be trusted to be elected as the presidential candidate of a party.

He added that throughout Saraki’s tenure as President of the Senate, it has been one confrontation between the Assembly leadership and the Executive or other arm of government.

Nabena recalled that the confirmation of executive nominees sent to the Senate for confirmation and the annual national budgets had been delayed unnecessarily.

“For instance, the supplementary budget of the Independent National Electoral Commission for the 2019 General Elections is continually delayed due to Saraki’s selfish political machinations.

“A selfish Saraki will rather than perform his constitutional legislative functions by ensuring timely consideration and passage of Executive Bills, sabotage the efforts of the Executive in furtherance of his treacherous politics.

“Having sabotaged the President Muhammadu Buhari government while in the APC, he later showed his true colours by formally joining the opposition PDP.

“However, in doing so, Saraki must do the needful by giving up the Senate President position,” Nabena said.

He added that Saraki should be a distinguished Senator in name and in deed, saying that he cannot continue to preside over the APC-dominated Senate as a member of the minority PDP.

“The delegates of the PDP have rejected Saraki as their presidential candidate.

“Let the Senators also do likewise by rejecting the greedy, deceitful and unreliable President as their leader,” Nabena said.

He added that a new President of the Senate, free from all allegations of criminality was needed now. (NAN)

