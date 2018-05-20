APC: Parallel Congresses in 21 States for a Ruling Party Unhealthy, Dangerous

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Kwara, Alhaji Kawu Baraje has said that parallel congresses of the party in 21 out of its 22 controlled states is a bad omen that all is not well with the party.

Alhaji Kawu Baraje stated this on Sunday while speaking with journalists in Ilorin, Kwara state.

“When I was the National chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, we never had 21 states with parallel congress and parallel executives.

“For a party in government that control at least 22 states to have parallel congresses in 21 states is a bad occurrence.

“To me, it is a dangerous trend for APC, the earlier the party put its house in order, the better for it. It is bad for APC,” Baraje said.

He said his group, the nPDP, will meet with the leadership of APC on Monday, May 21 to resolve the issues they raised in their letter to President Muhammadu Buhari.

“All that we complained of in PDP are now happening in APC, people are disenchanted with the party,”

“Leadership of APC failed to follow the rules of the party, they lack respect for due process, rule of law, disdain for peace and order and flagrant disobedience for the highest authority.” Baraje said.

