APC, PDP Candidates For Etsako Federal Constituency By-Election Emerged

EDO, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former member of the Edo State House of Assembly, Johnson Oghuma, has been declared the winner of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) primary for the by-election into Etsako Federal constituency.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed January 28, 2017 for the election.

Oghuma who represented Etsako Central constituency in the State House of Assembly scored a total of 334 votes to defeat his rival, Blessing Agbomere, who polled 75 votes.

The former State Lawmaker was announced Saturday as the APC flag bearer by the Chairman electoral committee, Senator Bala Ibn Na’Ala‎, at the Ikelebe Sports Complex venue of the primary.

In a related development, SA on Youths and Students Matters to the immediate past President Goodluck Jonathan, Jude Imagwe, has also been declared the winner of the opposition the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary.

The Etsako Federal constituency became vacant following the elevation of the former representative, Philip Shuaibu as the running mate to the incumbent State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki.

