APC, PDP Legal Team Meet Over Post-Election Litigation

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – In the event of litigation, the legal directorate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced a planned meeting Wednesday with its officers, to discuss issues that may be emanating from the just concluded elections.

The party disclosed this in a statement issued Tuesday by the Director, Legal Directorate, Mamman Yusufari

The crucial meeting the statement indicated is scheduled to hold Wednesday at the council’s campaign secretariat in Abuja.

The statement read in part: “Notice of Emergency Meeting of the Legal Directorate of the APC Presidential Campaign Council

“Members of the Legal Directorate of the APC Presidential Campaign Council are hereby invited to an emergency meeting of the Directorate on Wednesday 27 February 2019 at 4pm. Venue is APC Presidential Campaign Council Secretariat, Herbert Macaulay Way, CBD, Abuja.

“The Directorate is to discuss crucial issues pertaining to the 2019 presidential election and prepare for any likely legal issues arising therefrom.”

Reports said the main opposition, PDP has announced and convened similar meeting.

