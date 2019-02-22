APC Raises Alarm Over Alleged Missing Result Sheets in Enugu

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ahead of Saturday’s presidential\ National Assembly elections, the All Progressive Congress( APC), Enugu state chapter Thursday raised the alarm over alleged missing of result sheets meant for some local government areas of the state.

It said the development remains a source of worry to the party, calling on the independent National Electoral Commission and security agents to rise up to the occasion and recover the materials before the election Saturday .

State chairman of the party, Dr. Ben Nwoye, who addressed a press conference on the issue at the party’s secretariat in Enugu, shortly after monitoring the distribution of sensitive materials at the CBN premises, said the electoral officers EOs in the affected areas such as Udi, Aninri, and Oji River council areas, have confirmed that the results sheets were missing.

According to him, “Udi 18C from central collation for Senate missing, Awgu 8C missing, Oji River 12 senatorial result sheet missing for one ward. Aninri missing result sheets for senatorial 11 for Oduma 1 and 3 for Oduma 2.

Despite the development, the chairman, applauded the INEC and security organizations for the role they have been playing in the distribution of electoral materials to local government areas so far, ahead of the polls.

He expressed satisfied so far by the manner the electoral materials were been handled at the Enugu branch of the Central bank of Nigeria, CBN.

Nwoye however, stressed the need for the materials to be made available before the elections on Saturday, so as not to create room for any unholy act.

The Enugu State APC boss, noted that “it was worrisome that the materials were still missing few days to the presidential and National Assembly polls.

“We found out that after the postponed elections, the Electoral Officers (EOs) recorded the wards where result sheets were missing. We have noticed that those result sheets are still missing. INEC should make sure they are returned.”

Please follow and like us: