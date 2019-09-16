W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

APC Suspends Planned Congress in Rivers

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Monday, September 16th, 2019

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Rivers chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) says it has suspended the planned Ward, Local Government and State congresses in the state due to development in the judiciary.

Mr Isaac Ogbobula, the state’s caretaker committee chairman of the party, disclosed this while speaking with newsmen at the party’s secretariat in Port Harcourt on Monday.

“The planned congresses of APC in Rivers has been put on hold as directed by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party in view of the development in the Judiciary.

“The NWC is responsible for necessary reconciliation process,” he said.

The Acting Chairman assured party faithful that all other party activities would go on unhindered in the state.

 

