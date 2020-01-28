APC Takes Over Imo House Of Assembly As Speaker, 7 Others Dump PDP

From Ignatius Okpara, Owerri

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Less than 48 hours that the Imo state chairman of the opposition People’s Democratic party PDP, Chief Charles Ezekwem, defected to the All Progressive Congress, APC, eight members of the state Assembly elected under the party have followed suit, as they dumped the PDP for the ruling party.

The eight PDP lawmakers announced their defection during plenary today, a development that now makes the ruling APC, to take control of the House.

African Examiner reports that 9 PDP members of the 27 house of Assembly, had last week defected to the APC.



The development followed the recent swearing-in of Governor Hope Uzodinma of the APC who was declared winner of the 2019 gubernatorial election by the Supreme court, after it sacked former governor of the state, Chief Emeka Ihedioha of the PDP.

Below: are names of Tuesday’s defectors;

1. Hon. Chiji Collins

Isiala Mbano State Constituency (Speaker, Imo state house of Assembly).

2. Hon. Dominic Ezerioha

Oru West State Constituency



3. Hon. Chigozie Nwaneri

Oru East State Constituency



4. Hon. Kanayo Onyemechi

Owerri West State Constituency



5.Hon. Kennedy Ibe

Obowo State Constituency



6. Hon. Uche Ogbuagu

Ikeduru State Constituency



7. Hon. Crown Micheal

Ihitte Uboma State Constituency



8. Hon. Eddy Obinna

Aboh Mbaise State Constituency