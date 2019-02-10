W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

APC to Hold Special Meeting with Candidates, Others

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Sunday, February 10th, 2019


(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The All Progressives Congress, APC, party, will hold a special meeting with its candidates for the general election coming up in few days.

A statement by its Deputy Director, Press and Information, Edegbe Odemwingie, said the meeting would take place at the party’s National Secretariat today, Sunday 10th of February, 2019.

The statement also said that, aside the presidential and senatorial candidates, that the meeting would also include in attendance the National Working Committee and State Chairmen as well as Secretaries.

According to the statement, “A special meeting between the National Working Committee and State Chairmen, Secretaries, Governorship and Senatorial Candidates, will hold today (Sunday 10/2/19). Venue: APC National Secretariat. Time: 7pm.”

 

