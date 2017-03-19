APC Will Redefine Enugu Political History In 2019 –State Chairman Boasts

By IGNATIUS OKPARA, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu state chapter of the All progressive congress, APC has expressed optimism that going by the solid structures it has put in place in the 260 political wards of the state, as well as calibre of heavyweights politicians that have joined its fold, the party would sack the ruling peoples Democratic party led government come 2019.

It declared: “PDP will be history in the next general election, because APC is going to re-write and redefine Enugu political history.

Speaking weekend at Ngwo, Enugu North council area of the state, while receiving a PDP chieftain and financier in the locality,chief Uchenna Ozokwor, who joined the APC, the state chairman, Dr. Ben Nwoye, said there is no gain saying the fact that the party, would capture Enugu state in the next general poll.

He said: “you will agree with me that APC now has presence in every nook and crannies of Enugu state, including all the 260 political wards. We have succeeded in planting the party’s machinery in every segment of the state”, the chairman stated.

According to him,”APC is going to re-write and redefine the political history of Enugu state come 2019″, pointing out that the self inflicted injury by the PDP has assisted the APC in planing a funeral ceremony for the former ruling party.

Nwoye, who described the new entrant as a true democrat and grass root mobiliser, urged him to endavour to win more souls for the APC in the locality,especially using the opportunity of the ongoing membership registration in South- East Nigeria, including Enugu state.

African Examiner reports that the late outspoken maverick politician and one time governor of Enugu state, chief Christian Onoh, as well as former Minister of state for foreign Affairs, chief Dubem Onyia, hails from same community with Ozokwor.

The chairman, also called on other politicians in parts of the state, to rise up and take the bull by the horn by embracing the APC, saying the party means well for Enugu state and south- East geo political zone.

Nwoye, who was accompanied to the event by some state principal officers of the party, and South- east zonal publicity secretary,chief Hycienth Ngwu, urged the people of the state and Nigeria at large to continue to support the president Muhammadu Buhari led APC federal government.

He also used the fora to advised the newly appointed Chairman of the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC), Dr. Michael Ezeugwu Ajogwu,a senior Advocate of Nigeria, (SAN), to make justice equity and fair play his watch word, saying it is the only way he could earn respect of the electorate.

In a brief speech, Ozokwor, explained that he decided to pitch tent with the APC because of its political idealogy and antecedents of most of her leaders, including Dr. Nwoye, whom he said, he knew far back in the united states of America, USA.

Recalled that notable PDP stalwarts in Enugu state such as, ex- senate president, chief Ken Nnamani, former governor of old Anambra state, Senator Jim Nwobodo, immediate past Speaker, Enugu state House of Assembly, chief Eugene Odoh, former military governor of Gombe state, Group Captain Joe Orji, among others recently dumped the PDP for the ruling APC.

