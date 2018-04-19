Appeal Court Orders Freezing of Fayose’s Account

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A court of Appeal in Ado Ekiti has ordered the freezing of Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose’s account.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC has arraigned Fayose before court, seeking it to freeze his account. This prompted the Governor to approach the court, praying it to nullify the action.

Consequently, Justice Taiwo. O. Taiwo of a Federal High Court, sitting in Ado Ekiti has ruled in favour of Fayose’s ‘suit, thus describing the EFCC action unconstitutional and illegal.

However, the Thursday’s ruling has overrun the earlier ruling.

