Appeal Court Upholds Governor Ortom’s Election

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division has upheld the electoral victory of the Benue State Governor, Mr. Samuel Ortom.

The Court upheld the judgment of the lower tribunal and dismissed Ortom’s main challenger and the candidate of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Emmanuel Jime’s petition for lack of merit.

The five-man panel led by Justice A. O. Belgore, in its unanimous held that the appellants – Jime, should pay the sum of N150, 000 as a fine against the appeal.

The applicants approached the court to challenge the October 7, 2019 ruling of the Benue State Election Petition Tribunal which upheld the Governor’s re-election.

The petitioners alleged that by the March 2019 State’s Governos poll was marred by irregularities, therefore be nullified.

Mr. Yusuf Ali, counsel to the petitioner at the Tribunal argued that the election did not comply with the provisions of Nigeria’s electoral laws.

However, Governor Ortom’s legal team led by Sabastian Hon argued that the petitioners ailed to provide credible evidence to back their claims.

