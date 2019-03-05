Apprehension in Ebonyi Teaching Hospital as Staff Corpse Found on Expressway

From Ignatius Okpara, Abakaliki

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Teaching Hospital Abakaliki Ebonyi state, South- East Nigeria, was on Monday thrown into apprehension, as the lifeless body of a staff of the hospital was found along the Abakaliki/Enugu Expressway.

Our Correspondent gathered that the deceased , whose name was given as Monday Ukwa, a native of Ezza Efium in Ohaukwu council Area of the state was until his death a pharmacist at the health institution.

Ebonyi state police Public Relations office PPRO, Loveth Odah, who confirmed the ugly incident to newsmen, said that the late Ukwa, was identified by some members of staff of the hospital as their colleague.

According to her, a relative of the deceased revealed that the victim was picked up from their residence after church service on Sunday only to be found dead on Monday morning.

“In the process of moving the man to the mortuary, the personnel of FETHA identified the man to be one of their staff working in the pharmacy department” the Command Spokesman said.

“A close relative of the deceased now came and reported that yesterday (Sunday) after church service, a member of the church came to their house and took him away and this morning he was found dead”, she said.

A staffer of the hospital who did not want his identity revealed confirmed the incident.

“Yes, he is our staff. His name is Monday Ukwa. He is from Ezza Effium”, said the worker who did not want to be named for fear of official backlash.

Meanwhile, the hospital management is yet to make any official statement concerning the incident as at Monday evening.

Please follow and like us: