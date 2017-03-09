W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Archbishop of Canterbury Visits Buhari in London

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Thursday, March 9th, 2017

LONDON, UK (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Archbishop of Caterbury has visited President Muhammadu Buhari in the Abuja House, London.

The President who is presently observing medical vacation in the picture released Thursday, put on a long brown robe, with a white skull cap, but visibly looked emaciated.

President Buhari posed with the Archbishop with a smile, still looked frail.

The Nigerian Leader has since been in UK since January 19, 2017 on medical vacation.

 

