Archbishop of Canterbury Visits Buhari in London

Archbishop of Canterbury Visits Buhari in LondonFeatured, Latest News, News Thursday, March 9th, 2017
LONDON, UK (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Archbishop of Caterbury has visited President Muhammadu Buhari in the Abuja House, London.
The President who is presently observing medical vacation in the picture released Thursday, put on a long brown robe, with a white skull cap, but visibly looked emaciated.
President Buhari posed with the Archbishop with a smile, still looked frail.
The Nigerian Leader has since been in UK since January 19, 2017 on medical vacation.
