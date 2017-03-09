Archbishop of Canterbury Visits Buhari in London

LONDON, UK (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Archbishop of Caterbury has visited President Muhammadu Buhari in the Abuja House, London.

The President who is presently observing medical vacation in the picture released Thursday, put on a long brown robe, with a white skull cap, but visibly looked emaciated.

President Buhari posed with the Archbishop with a smile, still looked frail.

The Nigerian Leader has since been in UK since January 19, 2017 on medical vacation.

