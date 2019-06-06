Armed Banditry: Zamfara Govt Suspends Monarch, District Head

By Mustapha Abdul Salaam

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Zamfara State Government has announced the immediate suspension of a first class traditional ruler, the Emir of Maru, Alhaji Abubakar Ibrahim, over alleged involvement with banditry in the state.

Director-General, Governor Press Affairs, Mr. Yusuf Idris made the announcement in a statement issued Thursday in Gusau, the State capital. and made available to newsmen in Gusau on Thursday.

The statement also announced the suspension of the District Head of Kanoma, Alhaji Ahmed Lawal,

Kanoma was attacked Tuesday – during the Eid-el-Fitr celebration leaving no fewer than 16 persons dead and 14 others wounded.

The statement read in part: “His Excellency, the Zamfara State Governor, Hon. (Dr) Bello Mohammed, has approved the suspension of the Emir of Maru, Alhaji Abubakar Cika Ibrahim (Banagan Maru).

“The Governor also approved the suspension of the District Head of Kanoma, Alhaji Ahmed Lawal (Bunun Kanoma)’’.

The restated that Ibrahim and Lawal would “remain suspended pending the conclusion of an investigative panel soon to be set up by the state government”.

The Governor’s aide explained that the suspensions followed series of complaints from the communities regarding the traditional rulers’ alleged dealings with bandits.

Following the suspension, the Emir was ordered to handover his official vehicle and all other government property in his possession to the most senior district head.

Similarly, “The district head is also directed to handover same to the most senior village head in the area,” said the statement.

