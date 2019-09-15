W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Armed Bandits Kill 6 Persons In Kaduna

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Sunday, September 15th, 2019

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Bandits have attacked a hamlet and killed six persons on Saturday in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The attack occured at Fadaman Rimi hamlet a remote settlement near Udawa village in the local government area.

One person survived the attack, but the bandits were confirmed to have rustled some cows.

Spokesman of Kaduna State Police Command, DSP Yakubu Sabo, who confirmed the incident, gave the names of those killed as Saminu, Wosha, Isiya, Titus, Madami and Tanko, whose surnames were not yet ascertained.

He added that one Ikoniya, who sustained gunsot injury has been admitted in hospital for treatment.

“On receipt of the information, teams of detectives have been mobilised to the area on general search mission for possible arrest of the culprits and recovery of the rustled cattle.

“The Commissioner of Police, Mr Ali  Janga is saddened over this ugly incident and wishes to commiserate with the families of the deceased persons.

 “The CP assures the good people of Kaduna State that the perpetrators will be apprehended and be brought to justice.”

He enjoined the public to assist the Police with relevant information on the whereabouts of suspicious persons in their localities. (NAN)

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=49465

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/armed-bandits-kill-6-persons-in-kaduna/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

african examiner alert

Get new posts by email

UBA – ADVERTISEMENT

Advertisement

Zenith Bank Advertisement

News Alert

stories From Archives



Classified Adverts