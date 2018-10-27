W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Armed Bandits Kill Policeman, 5 Others in Zamfara

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Saturday, October 27th, 2018

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – No fewer than six persons including a police corporal were on Friday killed by bandits in Gurbin Bore village, Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Confirming the incident to NAN in Gusau on Saturday, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, SP Mohammed Shehu, said the bandits numbering about 100 attacked the community at about 10 p.m of Friday night.

He said three other persons were severely wounded and had been taken to hospital where they were receiving treatment.

He sided that: “11 vehicles including a police vehicle, three motorcycles and five kiosks were set ablaze by the hoodlums.”

The command spokesman said the bandits who were suspected to have come from Dumburum forest were engaged by a combined team of counter terrorists, comprising police Mobile Force, Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) personnel stationed in the area, which repelled the criminals.

He said however that the footpath of the bandits were being trailed in the bushes and assured that the perpetrators would be arrested and brought to book.

Similarly, while speaking to journalists on the matter, the Vice Chairman of Zurmi Local Government Council, Alhaji Abubakar Dauran, said a total of 13 shops were burnt while 15 vehicles were set ablaze.

An eye witness and a resident, Mr Manir Salihu, said his family had always been threatened by the bandits including two attempts to set his house on fire while members of the family were inside. (NAN)

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=46353

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/armed-bandits-kill-policeman-5-others-in-zamfara/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

african examiner alert

Get new posts by email

News Alert

UBA – ADVERTISEMENT

#MakeTheNairaStrongAgain

stories From Archives



Classified Adverts