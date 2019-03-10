Armed Thugs Set INEC Registration Centre On Fire In Ebonyi

From Ignatius Okpara, Abakaliki

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Heavily armed men suspected to be thugs working for one of the political parties in the Saturday’s governorship and state Assembly election in Ebonyi state ,today set ablaze the Registration Area Centre office of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, at Ezza North community Secondary School, Okposi Uunuoghara ward (07).

The hoodlums African Examiner gathered, began shooting sporadically into the air to scare voters away before setting the electoral sensitive materials in the facility ablaze.

An eyewitness who craved anonymity with newsmen said the political thugs suspected to be working for a certain political party invaded the area and pursued the officials and then set ablaze the sensitive materials.

“We are under attack by gunmen now at Okposi Umuoghara (07) RAC at Community Secondary School Okposi, in Ezza North LGA. They’ve set the building ablaze. Pls come to our rescue” he stated.

The Ebonyi state police public Relation Officer, PPRO, Ebonyi, Loveth Odah confirmed the incident to newsmen.

She said “I got a call from the area that the RAC was under attack just few minutes ago. I am rushing back to the command to respond to the situation,” She noted.

Reacting to the development, the state Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC Ebonyi Professor Godswill Obioma, said he has contacted the national headquarters of INEC over the incident.

Please follow and like us: