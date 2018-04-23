W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Armenian Prime Minister, Serzh Sargsyan Resigns

Posted by Europe, World News Monday, April 23rd, 2018

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Following the protest instigated by opposition, the Armenian Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan has resigned from the office.

Mr. Sargsyan’s resignation occurred after 11 days of protests against his overdue stay in power.

The opposition supporters accuse him of serving beyond the maximum and mandatory 10 years as President.

The PM while making up his mind said: “The street movement is against my tenure. I am fulfilling your demand”.

Mr. Sargsyan was again appointed last Tuesday after two consecutive terms as President.

 

