Army: Boko Haram Leader, Shekau now Disguises As Woman in Hijab, Desperates to Escape

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian Army has claimed that the Boko Haram factional leader, Abubakar Shekau could no more bear the pressure being mounted on him by troops and has therefore resorted to disguising like a woman to escape.

Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman, in a statement issued Tuesday said the terrorist Leader was desperately trying to escape, thus ”disguised as a woman dressed in Hijab”.

”We reliably gathered that to avoid detection Abubakar Shekau alternates between blue and black coloured hijabs. He was last seen in a black hijab”.

Brig. Usman indicated that the hint was sourced from the arrested and surrendered suspected insurgents.

The Army Spokesman pointed out that the troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE on the ongoing clearance of the Boko Haram terrorists through Operation DEEP PUNCH

have been clearing Boko Haram camps in Sambisa forest including Camp Zairo.

He added that the troops have also rescued civilians being held hostages by the terrorists, recovered arms, ammunition, Improvised Explosives Devices (IED) factories and making materials as well as other equipment.

This, the Army stated made the terrorists to be in disarray and scamper for safety while others were surrendering.

The Army implored also members of the public, especially the residents of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe States to be more vigilant, security conscious and be on the lookout of Abubakar Shekau and other terrorists that might disguise as women to escape.

