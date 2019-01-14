Army Inaugurates Fresh Operation Python Dance to Stem Electoral Violence

BORNO, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian Army has inaugurated Operation Python Dance III to check criminal activities and ensure peaceful conduct during the forthcoming general elections in Borno.

The Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division, Maj.–Gen. Bulama Biu, announced this Monday in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital at the inauguration of the exercise.

He explained that the operation was designed to disband criminal elements in the society as well as to ensure peaceful and hitch free elections in the state.

Biu disclosed that the exercise would be conducted in collaboration with the Police, Department of State Security Service (DSS) and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

He said the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and other security outfits would also take part in the exercise.

“Events in the past indicated that any period Nigerians deserve peace and security, they are picketed by criminals and unscrupulous elements. Therefore, the army’s leadership implemented Operation Python Dance III to clear criminal elements in the society.

“The exercise is to check any attempt to disrupt peace by criminal elements and ensure peaceful conduct of the elections.

“I call on patriotic Nigerians to support the military to ensure successful implementation of the exercise,” he said.

The Theatre Commander, Operation LAFIYA DOLE Maj.-Gen. Benson Akinroluyo, said that the exercise was designed to ensure peaceful conduct of elections, and not to witch hunt.

Akinroluyo commended the Borno Government over its support to the military in the fight against the Boko Haram insurgents and peace restoration process.

Similarly, the Speaker, Borno House of Assembly Also, Alhaji Abdulkarim Lawan lauded the military over the successes recorded in the fight against terrorism and the reclamation of communities from the insurgents.

Lawan noted that the contributions and sacrifices of the military had rescued people of the state from the atrocities of the insurgents.

He reiterated the government’s commitments to support the military in the fight against insurgency and restoring peace to the war-torn state.

The troops for the operation have reportedly conducted a show-of-force exercise in Maiduguri to signal the commencement of the exercise.

Please follow and like us: