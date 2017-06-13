Army Nab 24 Boko Haram Insurgents Operating as Fulani Herdsmen

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A total of 24 suspected members of the Boko Haram insurgents have been arrested by the Nigerian Army in Auchi, Edo state, South -South Nigeria, the traditional ruler and Ataru of the community, Aliru Momoh has hinted.

He made this known to newsmen in his palace at Auchi, headquarters of Estako-West council Area of the state.

According to the Monarch, the commandant of the Nigerian Army School of Engineering, near Auchi, informed him of the arrest of the suspected insurgents.

He said the Commandant also informed him about what they are doing and “the arrest of some 24 suspected members of Boko Haram operating under the guise of Fulani herdsmen in the community,’’.

The Otaru said: “the commandant also informed me that the suspects would be transferred to Benin.”

He applauded the Army for taking proactive steps to in fighting the suspected insurgents in the forest, stressing that the “issue of security needs careful planning and execution.”

The royal father, who described the activities of the herdsmen in the area as worrisome, said “we have asked farmers, especially the women, to stop going to the farms for now.

“We gave them some grants to enable them to engage in petty trading in the meantime, to avoid the incessant attacks on them.

“The traditional council is collaborating with the army, security agencies, and some vigilance groups, and we have recently incorporated the hunters to help to evolve lasting solutions to the problem,’’ he disclosed

