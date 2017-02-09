W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Nigerian Army Vows To Sanction Soldiers Accused Of Manhandling Disabled Man

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Thursday, February 9th, 2017

By Ignatius Okpara

ENUGU, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) -The Nigerian Army (NA) Enugu, says its attention has been drawn to a video snip of 2 military police soldiers maltreating a physically challenged person along the new market road, Onitsha, Anambra state on Wednesday, assuring that the culprits will not go unpunished.

It insisted “whatever human rights infraction is seen, appropriate sanction will be applied to serve as deterrence to others, this case will not be an exception.

A statement signed by the Deputy Director Army Public Relations, DDAPR 82 Division, Colonel Sagir Musa, and made available to AFRICAN EXAMINER on Thursday in Enugu, said “the Division has with great concern studied the video, identified the perpetrators of this gross professional misconduct.

“It is our position that their actions do not reflect the attitude of today’s (NA) soldier under the leadership of Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai.

“It is uncalled for, unwarranted and is therefore condemnable by all civilised people/organizations.

“The soldiers have been tried at the unit level in Onitsha, and referred to higher level for appropriate punishment commensurate to the offence committed.

Musa, added that the NA has always preach tolerance, respect for others and peaceful coexistence.

According to him, the Nigerian Army of today has consistently maintains zero tolerance for indiscipline and human rights violation.

