Arsenal Humble 10-Man Chelsea, Win FA Cup

Arsene Wenger has become the most successful manager in FA Cup history with his seventh triumph as Arsenal manager.

The 67-year-old overtook George Ramsay, Aston Villa manager between 1884 and 1926, with the win over London rivals Chelsea, securing Arsenal their third FA Cup in four years.

Aaron Ramsey was the hero again as he restored Arsenal’s lead after Diego Costa had cancelled out Alexis Sanchez’ opener, with Victor Moses sent off for diving for Chelsea as the Gunners ran out 2-1 winners.

An FA Cup win makes up for what had been arguably the most challenging season for Wenger in his two decade reign in North London as he battled fan protests, speculation over his future and an increasingly competitive top six.

