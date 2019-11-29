W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Arsenal Sack Emery, Name Ljungberg As Caretaker Manager

Posted by Latest News, Sports Friday, November 29th, 2019

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Unai Emery has been sacked as Arsenal manager following the 2-1 Europa League defeat at home to Frankfurt.

The club are winless in all competitions in seven games and sit eight points behind fourth-place Chelsea in the Premier League after just 13 games this season.

“Our most sincere thanks go to Unai and his colleagues who were unrelenting in their efforts to get the club back to competing at the level we all expect and demand.”

“We wish Unai and his team nothing but future success.”

Josh Kroenke said on behalf of the club’s board.

 

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=50060

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/arsenal-sack-emery-name-ljungberg-as-caretaker-manager/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

african examiner alert

Get new posts by email

Zenith Bank Advertisement

Advertisement

UBA – ADVERTISEMENT

News Alert

stories From Archives



Classified Adverts