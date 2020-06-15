Arsenal’s Aubameyang Says Career At Crossroads

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says he is at a turning point in his career and it will be a difficult decision whether to extend his contract or not.

The Gabon international, whose deal ends in June 2021, has scored 61 goals in 97 appearances at the London club since joining from Borussia Dortmund in 2018.

But he has yet to lift any major silverware in England.

“I haven’t had an offer recently. But I did speak with the club quite a few months ago, and they know why nothing has happened yet,” Aubameyang, who turns 31 on Thursday, said.

“They have the keys. It is up to them to do their work and, after that, we will see how things go.

“It’s a turning point in my career and I want to be honest with everyone. It’ll certainly be a very difficult decision to make.”

Arsenal were ninth in the table when football was suspended three months ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They travel to second-placed Manchester City when the English Premier League (EPL) restarts on Wednesday. (/NAN)