Arsene Wenger Signs Another 2-Year Contract With The Gunners

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – At last, Arsenal Manager Arsene Wenger has consented to signing a new two-year contract, with the Gunners.

The contract will extend his 21-year reign at the English club.

Wenger and the club owner Stan Kroenke met on Monday to determine the Frenchman’s future, with the decision transmitted to directors at a Tuesday board meeting.

Hopefully, Arsenal will make the official announcement Wednesday on the new contract.

Sadly, the Gunners emerged fifth in the Premier League this season, the first time they have finished outside the top four since the Frenchman joined in 1996.

Despite finishing with 18 points behind champions Chelsea, the Gunners trounced the Blues 2-1 to win the FA Cup at Wembley on Saturday.

Wenger’s contract was set to finish at the end of the current campaign.

