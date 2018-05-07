Aspirants Guilty Of Disrupting Ekiti Guber Primary to be Disqualified

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The All Progressives Congress (APC) says aspirants whose supporters disrupted Saturday’s governorship primary election in Ekiti state would be disqualified from participating in the exercise.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Malam Bolaji Abdullahi, stated this while speaking with newsmen on Monday in Abuja.

Chairman of the Ekiti Governorship Primary Election Committee, Gov. Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa state, presented the report of the primary to the leaders at the party’s National Secretariat.

Speaking shortly after the presentation of the report, Bolaji Abdullahi said that the report contained photographs of individuals that disrupted the exercise, and that the leadership would review the report immediately.

His words: “Gov. Tanko Al-Makura gave us a full report orally and submitted a written report of what transpired in Ekiti.

“They also made specific recommendations which gave the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) a couple of options on how to proceed.

“But, what I can assure you is that the individuals that took part in disrupting the exercise in Ekiti have been fully identified and we know the people they represent at the event.

“If we find them to be culpable accordingly, the principal they represent will be disqualified from the exercise and the individuals that participated in disrupting the exercise will be fully prosecuted.”

