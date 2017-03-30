Assemblies Of God Church Crisis Worsens as Okoroafor’s Group Chases Rev. Emeka Out Of Nat. Secretariat

By IGNATIUS OKPARA, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The protracted crisis bedevilling the Assemblies of God church has taken another twist, as the embattled factional General- Superintendent of the Church, Rev. Paul Emeka was chased out of the church’s national secretariat in Enugu by the ‎Chidi Okoroafor led group.

African Examiner reports that the national secretariat of the crisis-ridden church is located at the Independent Layout in Enugu.

Rev. Emeka has been occupying the secretariat even after members of the Church Council loyal to Okorafor suspended him.

However, it would be recalled that a Supreme Court judgement had in February affirmed the sack of Rev. Paul Emeka by the Appeal Court as the General Superintendent of the Church.

But, Emeka, had in a media interview insisted that he remains the authentic leader of the church, saying the apex court never sacked him.

