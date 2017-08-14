ASUU Members Begin Nationwide Indefinite Strike

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – At last, members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) have embarked on an indefinite nationwide strike.

The industrial action according to the ASUU National President Dr. Biodun Ogunyemi followed a nationwide consultation with members at the body’s emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting which held Saturday, August 12, 2017.

Dr. Ogunyemi who announced commencement of the strike Monday at the NEC meeting in Abuja confirmed that the action was total.

Consequently, the academia declared that during the action, there would not be academic activities such as teaching, conduct of examination as well as attendance of statutory meetings of any kind in any of the ASUU’s branches across the country.

ASUU has threatened last week that if the lecturers’ demands were not met, they would reseort to strike action, effective from today (Monday).

