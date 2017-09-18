ASUU Suspends Strike

Photo: Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – THE Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, on Monday announced a conditional suspension of the strike it embarked upon five weeks ago.

But the union said that the suspension has time line for the Federal Government to implement what was contained in the memorandum of action the two parties entered into.

Briefing journalists after a meeting with the Federal Government Negotiation Team, the National President of ASUU, Prof. Abiodun Ogunyemi said in event the government in her characteristic mature failed to implement the agreement, the union will not hesitate to take appropriate action, adding that all the items on the list have a time line.

ASUU and the Federal Government team led by the Minister of Labour and Employment Senator Chris Ngige had lurked in a meeting that started about 4.00pm which was supposed to last for about one hour, but it dragged for about four hours before agreement was reached on all contending issues.

On his own part, Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige said all the grey areas have been sorted out and an agreement reached./Vanguard

