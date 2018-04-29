At Annual Chairman’s Forum, UBA Seeks Strengthening of Corporate Governance

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Pan- African financial Institution, United Bank for Africa Plc, last thursday, ended its annual Group Chairman’s Forum, a platform for group integration, re-strategising and knowledge sharing with the overall aim of putting the bank on firm standing to actualize its goals and targets for the financial year.

The theme of this year’s forum was focused on three main areas: ‘Efficient and effective communication across the group; Entrenchment of enduring corporate culture and corporate governance.

The meeting which was chaired by the Chairman, UBA Group, Mr. Tony Elumelu, had in attendance all the group chair persons from across Africa, Group board executive and non-executive directors and CEOs of each of the 20 subsidiaries of the bank’s group.

The top executive echelon in the bank, including heads of units were also present to put heads together to develop key strategies aimed at building the bank’s brand and satisfying its customers.

Elumelu, whilst addressing participants during the forum, reminded them that putting the customers at the forefront and tailoring the activities of the bank in line with their demands remains the focal point of the bank, adding that imbibing the corporate governance culture is key to building an enduring financial institution.

A strong and institutionalized corporate governance, laden with excellence in customer service, according to Elumelu will drive more investment to the bank and thus allow it to contribute meaningfully to the development of the African economy.

He said, “As long term investors and Africa enthusiasts, we are committed to the markets in which we operate and to the wider African economy. We will continue to work with credible partners and governments across Africa to identify and develop those critical growth poles required for the sustainable development of all African economies’.

“In line with this, we must inculcate a culture that enforces corporate governance, individual and corporate accountability, a high sense of urgency and a customer first orientation in getting things done. Responsiveness and accountability are key attributes of High Performing Organizations. We know that the culture of corporate governance is key and we intend to focus on this to ensure that our goals for the financial year are duly met,” Elumelu said

Also speaking at the 3rd Chairman’s Forum, the Group Managing Director, Mr. Kennedy Uzoka, who emphasized the bank’s goals of Excellence, Enterprise and Execution, said that the business had to be more customer-focused than ever before, adding that the elements of effective and efficient communication could not be toyed with as they represent an embodiment of what the bank stands for at all times.

Participants at the Group Board Forum resolved to do all in their power to continue to position the bank as the leading Pan-African Bank across all key indices – brand equity, human capital, customer service and profitability, whilst also inculcating a culture of responsiveness at UBA, with zero tolerance for any regulatory infraction across all operations.

Speakers at the Forum included Director of Marketing Corporate Communication, Bola Atta, Director of Human Capital Management, Patricia Aderibigbe; Head of Risk, Uche Ike and the Managing Partner of Angela Aneke Associates. The newly appointed Regional CEOs, Emeke Iweriebor, Amie Sow, Abiola Bawuah and Martin Che also presented on how they intend to achieve their strong objectives for this financial year. The forum ended on a very strong and positive note which witnessed all participants in an up beat mood.

