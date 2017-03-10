At Last, Ailing Buhari Returns to Nigeria After UK Medical Vacation

KADUNA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari arrived Friday morning at the Air Force Base, Kaduna after over a month stay in London for medical vacation.

The Presidential jet through which he traveled touched down at the Air Force Base at 7.40am.

After, he was conveyed by helicopter to the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The President was received by Zamfara State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari; Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammad Bello; National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno; Director-General of the Department of State Services, Lawal Daura and Mr. President Chief of Staff, Mr. Abba Kyari.

President Buhari who is to be received by members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the Presidential Villa, traveled out of Nigeria January 19, 2017, for two weeks annual vaction, but extended it on medical grounds.

Please follow and like us: