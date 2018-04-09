At Last, Buhari Declares Intention to Seek Re-election in 2019

Photo: President Buhari of Nigeria on Monday, April 09, 2019, declares intention to re-contest in 2019

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – After a long waiting and guessing, incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari has officially declared his intention to seek re-election in 2019 general elections.

A statement by the President Media aide, Garba Shehu said President Muhammadu declared his intention to seek re-election in 2019 at a closed-door meeting of the National Executive Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

‘The President said he was responding to the clamour by Nigerians to re-contest in 2019, adding that he wanted to give NEC the honour of notifying them first.” the statement stated.

Similarly, the President at an ongoing National Executive Council NEC meeting of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC in Abuja also sought for a waiver from the party’s NWC to allow members of Chief John Odigie-Oyegun-led NEC to re-contest their respective posts if they so wish.

Also, President aide’s @BashirAhmad on twitter wrote: ”President Muhammadu Buhari has just officially announced his intention to seek re-election in 2019”.

Please follow and like us: